Venable edges Stanley to win GOP nomination for county mayor

With more than 12,900 voters casting ballots in the Sullivan County primary election held Tuesday, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won the Republican nomination by narrowly defeating County Commissioner Angie Stanley by 121 votes.

Venable will face independents Val Edwards George and Bobby Weaver in the Thursday, Aug. 4 general election.

All three school board incumbents on the ballot – Paul Robinson (District 2), Michael Hughes (District 4) and Matthew Price (District 6) – will represent the Republican Party and retain their seats without opposition.

Sullivan County Highways Commissioner Scott Murray will also remain in office after defeating Calvin Clifton in Tuesday’s primary.

Angela Taylor knocked off Susan Ramsey in the primary for trustee by a slim margin of 181 votes.

The Democratic Party had just one candidate on its primary ballot – Lori Love, a candidate for Sullivan County Commission District 7.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and District Attorney General Barry Staubus were among Republican candidates who were uncontested in the primary and won't face opposition in August. Republican candidates for a total of 18 county offices, including seven judge seats, were unopposed in the primary.

Only three races will be contested in August’s general election – mayor and commissioner for districts 7 and 9.

The Republican nominations for all 11 county commissioner districts were determined Tuesday.

Republican commissioner nominees are as follows, according to Tuesday night’s results:

David Hayes (District 1);

Cheryl S. Harvey, David W. Akard III and Matt Slagle (District 2);

Andrew K. Cross (District 3);

Joyce Neal Crosswhite, Michael B. Cole and Tony Leonard (District 4);

Hershel Glover and Dwight King (District 5);

Zane Vanover, Jessica Crowder Means and Daniel Horne (District 6);

Samuel "Sam" Jones and Travis Ward (District 7);

Mark Ireson and Darlene Calton (District 8);

Joe Carr and Joseph "Joe" McMurray (District 9);

Larry Crawford and Gary Stidham (District 10);

John Gardner, Hunter Michael Locke and Archie Pierce (District 11).

Results are unofficial until certified. To see all the primary election results from Tuesday’s races, visit www.scelect.org.

