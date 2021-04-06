 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VDT will hold online public meeting for proposed truck climbing lane projects
0 comments

VDT will hold online public meeting for proposed truck climbing lane projects

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Va. - The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold an online public meeting April 20 for three proposed truck climbing lane projects in Southwest Virginia.

The proposed truck climbing lanes would be added at the following locations on Interstate 81: northbound at mile marker 32.4 in Washington County, northbound at mile marker 39.5 in Smyth County, and southbound at mile marker 34 in Smyth County, according to a VDOT news release.

The truck climbing lanes would improve traffic flow by providing a third lane at three uphill grades in the mountainous terrain, the release states.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. with a brief presentation followed by a question and answer session. The meeting can be accessed from: www.virginiadot.org/i81SWVAtrucklanes.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts