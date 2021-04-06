VDT will hold online public meeting for proposed truck climbing lane projects

BRISTOL, Va. - The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold an online public meeting April 20 for three proposed truck climbing lane projects in Southwest Virginia.

The proposed truck climbing lanes would be added at the following locations on Interstate 81: northbound at mile marker 32.4 in Washington County, northbound at mile marker 39.5 in Smyth County, and southbound at mile marker 34 in Smyth County, according to a VDOT news release.

The truck climbing lanes would improve traffic flow by providing a third lane at three uphill grades in the mountainous terrain, the release states.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. with a brief presentation followed by a question and answer session. The meeting can be accessed from: www.virginiadot.org/i81SWVAtrucklanes.