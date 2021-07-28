VDOT to study local highways to improve traffic flow

ABINGDON, Va. — New studies of major highways are slated by the Virginia Department of Transportation following action Tuesday by the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

VDOT wants to study the U.S. 11 and U.S. 58 intersection — a crowded half-mile section of the two highways near I-81’s Exit 19 in Abingdon.

For years, VDOT officials have talked about building a multimillion-dollar roundabout in this area.

“This will be the fourth study in the area,” said Washington County Administrator Jason Berry.

“The roundabout was almost ready to be funded, but it did not make it,” Berry said.

Previous traffic and safety studies in the vicinity date as early as 2013, according to Berry.

“They realize there are congestion issues,” Berry said. “They think that [with] one more study, they will have the right answer.”

That study could wind up uniting those two legendary highways with a roundabout.

VDOT also wants to study the North Fork River Road at U.S. 19, Berry said.

“It’s the highest needs of the district,” Berry said. “That’s the intent to study it.”