VDOT seeks input on Bristol intersection

BRISTOL, Va. – A busy city thoroughfare is one of five sites where the Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public input regarding potential improvements, but the deadline is fast approaching.

VDOT is attempting to analyze safety and operational issues for a segment of Euclid Avenue that includes intersections with Commonwealth Avenue, Bob Morrison Boulevard and Vance Street.

Other study areas include U.S. routes 19 and 58 in Washington County; routes 11/58 in Washington County; U.S. Route 23 in Weber City, in Scott County; and Alternate Route 58 in Lee County.

The agency is utilizing a new online survey system to gather as much public input as possible for these and other potential projects. It is especially geared for residents who live in those specific areas, or those who travel those roads on a regular basis.

“This is new. The survey will give us the feedback we need so that, if there were to be a Smart Scale (funding) application they would have that feedback,” Michelle Earl, spokesperson for VDOT’s Bristol district, said.

Response to the survey has been good, Earl said, but the deadline for all but the Route 11/58 study is Feb. 14.

This is part of a new program called Project Pipeline that was created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board. It is a performance-based planning program to identify cost-effective solutions to multimodal transportation needs in Virginia, according to a statement. It is led by Virginia’s Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, working with VDOT and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

“Study areas were selected using data from VTrans, Virginia's statewide transportation plan,” Earl said. “VTrans ranks projects based on the severity of need, factoring in criteria such as safety and how traffic moves through an area. The top ranking projects across the 12-county VDOT Bristol District were then evaluated and screened based on whether they had been studied before, along with other local factors, to determine the locations for each Project Pipeline study.

“For each study area, VDOT and local partners collaborated to analyze existing and future concerns, identify areas for improvement, and develop conceptual solutions. Those conceptual solutions are included in each Project Pipeline survey for the public's review and feedback,” Earl said.

Community input received through this survey will help the study team further refine and finalize potential improvements.

Cities and counties can take advantage of this planning process to develop projects and funding applications using Smart Scale, revenue sharing, interstate funding and other local, state or federal sources.

Commonwealth Avenue carries about 15,000 vehicles per day at that intersection while Euclid carries about 14,000 vehicles daily. There have been 100 combined traffic crashes reported during a five-year span, including 65 at the Euclid-Commonwealth intersection, according to the survey information.

“The objective of this study is to identify preferred improvement alternatives that enhance bicycle/pedestrian access, safety, and transit access,” according to the study page.

When logging onto the study for Euclid Avenue, a note says the study focuses “on improvement concepts that target known needs, reduce community impacts and address all modes in a cost-effective manner.”

Participants are asked to prioritize a list of items including future growth potential, access management, bicycle facilities, traffic flow and congestion, pedestrian facilities like sidewalks, marked crosswalks, safety, innovative intersection designs such as traffic circles and parking.

The survey also seeks opinions on proposed improvements including signalized crosswalks, turn lane improvements or closing certain access points.

The fifth study includes potential improvements for Route 11/58 in Washington County between the I-81 Exit 19 northbound on-ramp and the intersection of U.S. Route 11. The deadline for feedback on that project is Feb. 22.

“This corridor has a high number of crashes attributed to poor spacing between the intersections and various site access driveways located along the corridor. High traffic volumes with numerous conflict points along the corridor contribute to deficient operational conditions which impact the flow of traffic along U.S. 11/U.S. 58,” according to the survey information.

Additionally, if there is an incident on I-81 in the area, this corridor serves as a detour.

“The objective of this study is to identify cost-effective preferred improvement alternatives that address the deficient conditions and minimize right-of-way impacts,” according to the survey page.

