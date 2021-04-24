VDOT hosts roadside cleanup to bring awareness to littering issue

BRISTOL, Va. — Around 30 volunteers with the Virginia Department of Transportation collected four truckloads of litter Friday as a part of a statewide anti-littering initiative called Virginia is for Lovers, Not Litter.
“It is a large problem, especially this time of year when we have to mow,” said VDOT Bristol District Administrator Donny Necessary.
Volunteers collected trash such as Styrofoam cups, bottles, magazines, clothes and even a shopping cart along Sinking Creek Road and Wallace Pike.
“Wallace Pike seems to be one of the hotspots for trash, coming into the retail area there around Exit 7,” Necessary said. “Our interstates are the biggest percentage of our trash. Folks traveling through our area and throwing trash out.”
Virginia is for Lovers, Not Litter launched in September 2020 to raise awareness about Virginia’s litter issue and to educate the public about its negative impacts.
According to the initiative’s website, VDOT spends about $3.5 million annually to pick up litter. Fifty-two percent of roadway litter is from cars and 23% is from pedestrians. Fifty percent of littered items are cigarettes. In 2019, 8,100 pounds of littler was collected statewide.
VDOT collects about 300-500 pounds of litter in the Bristol area every day, Necessary said.
According to the Virginia Law Library, anyone found guilty of littering, a misdemeanor, can be sentenced to up to one year in jail and/or be fined up to $2,500. In lieu of jail, the court may order a mandatory minimum of 10 hours of litter mitigation community service.
“We need to keep Virginia clean,” Necessary said. “Our commonwealth is important to all of us.”
Those who want to volunteer with the Adopt-a-Highway or Beautify Virginia programs can visit www.virginiadot.org/programs/.
