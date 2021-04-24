VDOT hosts roadside cleanup to bring awareness to littering issue

BRISTOL, Va. — Around 30 volunteers with the Virginia Department of Transportation collected four truckloads of litter Friday as a part of a statewide anti-littering initiative called Virginia is for Lovers, Not Litter.

“It is a large problem, especially this time of year when we have to mow,” said VDOT Bristol District Administrator Donny Necessary.

Volunteers collected trash such as Styrofoam cups, bottles, magazines, clothes and even a shopping cart along Sinking Creek Road and Wallace Pike.

“Wallace Pike seems to be one of the hotspots for trash, coming into the retail area there around Exit 7,” Necessary said. “Our interstates are the biggest percentage of our trash. Folks traveling through our area and throwing trash out.”

Virginia is for Lovers, Not Litter launched in September 2020 to raise awareness about Virginia’s litter issue and to educate the public about its negative impacts.

According to the initiative’s website, VDOT spends about $3.5 million annually to pick up litter. Fifty-two percent of roadway litter is from cars and 23% is from pedestrians. Fifty percent of littered items are cigarettes. In 2019, 8,100 pounds of littler was collected statewide.