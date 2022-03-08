VDH sending reminders about COVID-19 booster shots

MARION, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Health is sending text and voice messages to residents in the Mount Rogers Health District to remind them they are eligible for free booster shots against COVID-19.

“The texts/calls are just one more way we are reaching out to let our community know they can get a free booster dose of vaccine at many locations, including local health departments, pharmacies and health care provider offices,” Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health manager for Mount Rogers Health District, said in a written statement.

The message will read, “Virginia Department of Health records indicate you are eligible for a booster COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment visit https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov or call 877-829-4682.”

Not everyone will be contacted at first. Individuals do not need to wait for this notification to get a vaccine booster.

For more information contact the VDH call center at 877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1 or visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in Mount Rogers Health District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/.