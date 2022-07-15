 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

VDEM begins assessing Buchanan flood damage

  • 0
Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Shaking the hand of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (left) is M&M Body Shop owner Bill Moore (right). Moore tells Youngkin about all of the damages his shop suffered from files, to customer cars to their own equipment. The body shop lost six of its nine tow trucks.

 Emily Ball - Bristol Herald Courier

A partial assessment reveals more than 100 Buchanan County homes and businesses were damaged by flooding with more reviews to follow, according to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Teams from the department visited areas impacted by flash flooding Tuesday and Wednesday and reported 25 structures – including 22 homes – were destroyed while another 32 homes and seven businesses received major damage.

A total of 99 homes and 15 commercial structures were affected by floodwaters which caused downed trees, flooded roads and flooded residences across various regions of the county. The most impacted communities were Whitewood and Pilgrims Knob, due to the Dismal Creek overflowing its banks.

No cost estimate was included in the report.

Crews have completed about 75% of the assessment and are scheduled to continue their work this weekend.

People are also reading…

Much of the damage is due to debris, especially tree limbs

“Residents that were impacted by the flooding and have debris on their property can have it removed by the county. Push all debris to the edge of your property by the road and the county will dispose of it,” a VDEM statement read.

Residents are urged to be patient, given the extensive area affected by the flooding.

The assistance center at Twin Valley Elementary and Middle School will provide water, snacks, tetanus shots and access to showers. It is also a place to cool off in an air conditioned facility and charge any electronic devices such as cell phones or tablets. It is being staffed 24 hours and can be reached by calling 276-498-4537.

The American Red Cross will begin serving hot meals Saturday, July 16, at the assistance center. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and dinner at 5:00 p.m., according to the statement.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Prosecutors gather evidence of 'war crime' in Vinnytsia, Ukraine

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts