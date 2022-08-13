Variety of symptoms plague patients long after initial COVID infection is gone

Almost 295,000 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed across this region since the global pandemic began and a percentage of those people continue experiencing some symptoms long after the virus exits their systems.

The condition is called by different names, long COVID, long-haul COVID, post-COVID or a half-dozen others. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is among the agencies studying the problem which has proven elusive to identify and quantify.

In June the CDC released data showing 19% of adults infected by COVID-19 still have some lingering symptoms. Some previous estimates had been as high as 50%.

“Overall 1 in 13 adults in the U.S. (7.5%) have ‘long COVID’ symptoms, defined as symptoms lasting three or more months after first contracting the virus, and that they didn’t have prior to their COVID-19 infection,” according to the CDC.

It found nearly three times as many adults age 50-59 currently have long COVID compared to those age 80 and older. Also, women are more likely than men to currently have long COVID (9.4% vs. 5.5%).

The prevalence of current long COVID symptoms differs between states. In late June, the states with the highest percentage of adults who currently have long COVID symptoms were Kentucky (12.7%), Alabama (12.1%), Tennessee and South Dakota (11.6%). The states with the lowest percentage of adults who currently have long COVID symptoms were Hawaii (4.5%), Maryland (4.7%) and Virginia (5.1%).

“Post-COVID conditions are found more often in people who had severe COVID-19 illness, but anyone who has been infected can experience post-COVID conditions, even people who had mild illness or no symptoms from COVID-19,” according to the agency.

The unvaccinated that become infected may also be at higher risk of developing post-COVID conditions compared to people who were vaccinated and had breakthrough infections and, perhaps most troubling, post-COVID conditions can include a wide range of ongoing health problems which can last weeks, months, or years, according to the agency.

Symptoms can include fatigue, difficulty thinking or concentrating, shortness of breath, headaches, dizziness on standing, heart palpitations, chest pain, cough, joint or muscle pain, depression or anxiety, fever, loss of taste or smell or to as complex as damage to heart, lungs, kidneys, skin and brain.

Conditions which persist can be considered a disability, since 2021, through the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In April, Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D, visited Abingdon to discuss long COVID and tout legislation he introduced legislation to fund research into long COVID, in part because he suffers from it. Kaine caught the virus in 2020 but continues to have mild symptoms.

“It feels like my nerves have had five cups of coffee,” he told the Herald Courier. “My office has been hearing from people all over Virginia who got past COVID initially but had these lingering symptoms.”

Thus far the bill has found little traction in a gridlocked Congress.

Last April, Ballad Health System established the Center for Post-COVID Care in Johnson City. There, patients have access to a full spectrum of services, including care management. The center also fosters research and learning opportunities and collaborates with other leading institutions to understand post-COVID care and to increase awareness among health care providers, patients and community members, according to the health system.