BRISTOL, Va. — From Cats in Hats to Sam-I-Ams and even a Lorax or two or maybe a few — the characters of children’s author Theodor Seuss Geisel came to life in many shapes and sizes Thursday at Van Pelt Elementary.

That’s because virtually the entire school dressed up in costume — from administrators and teachers to students — to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday, complete with enough birthday cake to satisfy 500.

Cake appropriately served in the school library by Principal Jared Rader who sported the day’s best Cat in the Hat costume — complete with the tallest hat.

“We’re celebrating Read Across American Day with Dr. Seuss. Every day this week we’ve had a dress-up day, guest readers and a different theme each day of the week,” Rader said, while taking a break from his primary duty of dispensing cake.

“Today is Dr. Seuss’ birthday, so every kid in the building and every adult in the building gets cake to celebrate. Every kid in the building is getting a free book from our library. They’re excited about getting a book to take home,” he said.

The focus, he said, is on reading.

“We had mismatch day, we had orange day for Lorax — that’s today — so people wore orange. We had Fox in Socks, where everybody had crazy socks on. It’s been a really good school participation event. We're nurturing reading. Hopefully it will help kids develop a love of reading for life," he said.