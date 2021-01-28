Vaccine supply remains major issue for region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Northeast Tennessee residents are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at more than twice the rate of Southwest Virginians, but Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday the state will be able to order more doses starting today.
In addition, a Ballad Health official said the health system is “concerned” about the supplies coming into this entire region at a time when the number of cases and hospitalizations is finally declining.
As of Wednesday, about 25,000 first-dose vaccines have been administered in the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia, and about 3,300 people have received both doses. That 28,135 total represents 4.6% of the 602,900 total vaccines administered across the commonwealth, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Asked about the perceived disparity during his teleconference with the news media, Northam said he recognizes the frustration.
“It’s not just the Southwest. It’s the Eastern Shore, where I come from, and anywhere in Virginia — people are saying why aren’t we getting more doses? The shipment comes into Virginia, and we dispense it based on population-based data. That’s the way the system will continue to move,” Northam said. “I think the challenge moving forward is going to be supply dependent.”
The state is currently administering about 26,000 vaccinations per day, but Northam directed state health officials to double that number in the coming weeks.
Virginia Vaccinations through Jan. 27, 2021
|City/County
|1st
|2nd
|Total
|Bristol
|1,117
|172
|1,289
|Buchanan
|1,413
|165
|1,578
|Dickenson
|1,058
|114
|1,172
|Lee
|1,025
|101
|1,126
|Norton
|468
|92
|560
|Russell
|2,361
|361
|2,722
|Scott
|1,450
|225
|1,675
|Smyth
|2,710
|341
|3,051
|Tazewell
|3,332
|354
|3,686
|Washington
|5,116
|894
|6,010
|Wise
|2,705
|340
|3,045
|Wythe
|2,020
|201
|2,221
|Totals
|24,775
|3,360
|28,135
“We’re getting about 105,000 doses a week in Virginia. If we’re going to get to 50,000 shots a day, that’s 350,000 doses per week,” Northam said. “We have large delta there. That’s frustrating for me and for other governors. We’re doing everything we can to work with our leaders in Washington — who are working with the pharmaceutical companies to ramp up production.”
Virginia received 1.17 million total doses of the vaccine through Tuesday and administered just over 50.7% — ranking 37th out of 50 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control DC Data Tracker and the Becker’s Hospital Review website.
On Monday, the Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO health districts began vaccinating people ages 65 and older but reported that vaccine supply “continues to be very limited,” according to a statement.
Those districts each have 1% of the state’s population and will each receive 1% of the available vaccine doses, according to the statement. This includes vaccine for health systems, local health departments and community partners and is a “substantial reduction in vaccine” compared to what has been allocated previously to the health districts.
“We know this is hard. We know everyone wants to be vaccinated quickly and we wish there was enough vaccine for everyone right now,” interim district Director Dr. Karen Shelton said in the statement. “We will continue to vaccinate our community to the best of our ability with the resources we have available.”
Federal officials told Northam that Virginia can begin ordering 16% more vaccine immediately.
In Tennessee, through Monday, more than 48,400 people across 10 Northeast counties have received first doses, and more than 11,300 were fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Tennessee administered more than 505,000 vaccinations through Monday, meaning this region — parts of which are more densely populated than Southwest Virginia — received about 12% of Tennessee’s total vaccinations thus far.
Tennessee ranks 22nd nationally, according to the CDC Data Tracker and Becker’s Hospital Review, having administered 55.7% of nearly 839,000 vaccine doses through Tuesday.
Ninety-one counties on the Tennessee Department of Health website reported “limited vaccine available,” and the remaining four reported no vaccine available.
Tennessee Vaccinations through Jan. 25, 2021
|County
|1st
|2nd
|Total
|Carter
|3,400
|801
|4,201
|Cocke
|1,659
|409
|2,068
|Greene
|4,591
|829
|5,420
|Hamblen
|2,911
|714
|3,625
|Hancock
|661
|108
|709
|Hawkins
|3,872
|697
|4,569
|Johnson
|938
|166
|1,104
|Sullivan
|15,078
|3,023
|18,101
|Unicoi
|1,801
|270
|2,071
|Washington
|13,510
|4,358
|17,868
|Totals
|48,421
|11,375
|58,796
This region’s number of new cases has declined appreciably during the past three weeks, and the number of patients in Ballad hospitals is less than half of just three weeks ago.
Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said the system — which has administered about 40,000 vaccines thus far — is “concerned” about supply as the vaccine is considered the best way to curb another spike in cases.
“It is a concern,” Deaton said. “We’ve seen, just by our own team members, when we get the vaccine into more of the population, we see a decline in cases. We’re very open to working with the states on how we can get the vaccine out more quickly. We need the supply to come in.”
About 56% of Ballad’s nearly 15,000 employees have received the vaccine, with the majority of those among staff with direct patient contact, Deaton said, adding that if more vaccine is available, that is likely to rise to between 60% and 65% of Ballad employees.
Deaton said East Tennessee has done a good job in vaccinating people and cited mass events at Bristol Dragway and Freedom Hall in Johnson City.
For the past two days, however, the Sullivan County Health Department reported it had no vaccines available to provide first doses at either the dragway or the Kingsport Civic Auditorium, and all vaccines were supply dependent. Second-dose vaccines were administered.
Three Ballad-run public vaccination sites in Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport will remain open at least temporarily, but supply is the issue there.
“Last week we announced we would be winding down our community vaccination centers in Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol. Those centers will continue to remain open over the next few weeks as we provide second doses to those who went through and received their first vaccine,” Deaton said.
Ballad vaccination centers, including ones in Abingdon and Norton, Virginia, have administered nearly 11,000 total vaccinations thus far.
“The decision was a difficult one based on our ability, or not, to receive additional vaccine. Vaccines are being shifted more toward health departments, so we’re seeing fewer vaccines,” he said. “It really doesn’t make sense for us to maintain vaccine centers if we don’t have the vaccines to provide to the community.
“We will maintain those community vaccine centers in Virginia because vaccines are being provided to us through health departments there, and we’re excited about the ability to do that,” Deaton said.
Starting next week, members of the public in Virginia who aren’t Ballad Health Medical Associates patients can go online to schedule their vaccination at either the Abingdon or Norton center, Deaton said.
“We will continue to monitor the availability of vaccines in the future. If we have the access to vaccines, we will be ready to reopen our Tennessee vaccinating centers,” Deaton said. “Our common goal is to get as many vaccines out into arms as soon as possible. We will continue to work with our health departments to do that.”
