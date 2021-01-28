Vaccine supply remains major issue for region

“It is a concern,” Deaton said. “We’ve seen, just by our own team members, when we get the vaccine into more of the population, we see a decline in cases. We’re very open to working with the states on how we can get the vaccine out more quickly. We need the supply to come in.”

About 56% of Ballad’s nearly 15,000 employees have received the vaccine, with the majority of those among staff with direct patient contact, Deaton said, adding that if more vaccine is available, that is likely to rise to between 60% and 65% of Ballad employees.

Deaton said East Tennessee has done a good job in vaccinating people and cited mass events at Bristol Dragway and Freedom Hall in Johnson City.

For the past two days, however, the Sullivan County Health Department reported it had no vaccines available to provide first doses at either the dragway or the Kingsport Civic Auditorium, and all vaccines were supply dependent. Second-dose vaccines were administered.

Three Ballad-run public vaccination sites in Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport will remain open at least temporarily, but supply is the issue there.