Vaccine Phase 1c to start March 15 in Sullivan County

Starting Monday, March 15, those who are 16 and older and have certain high-risk health conditions will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Sullivan County, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced Wednesday.

The news came shortly after the Tennessee Department of Health said that Phase 1c individuals will become eligible for vaccines statewide starting Monday, March 8.

Under Phase 1c, people 16 and older with certain diagnosed health conditions — such as chronic renal disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pulmonary fibrosis, moderate-severe asthma and obesity — are eligible for vaccines.

The Health Department said that those who are 65 and older and those who are eligible under previous phases of the state’s vaccination plan also remain eligible. But vaccines can only be given to “Phase 1a1, Phase 1a2, Phase 1b and Phase 1c individuals that either live or work in Sullivan County or are a resident of Tennessee,” and to Tennessee residents who are 65 and older.

Those in Phase 1a1, Phase 1a2 and Phase 1b should bring a work ID or letter on company letterhead, the department said.