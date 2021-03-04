 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vaccine Phase 1c to start March 15 in Sullivan County
0 comments

Vaccine Phase 1c to start March 15 in Sullivan County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 logo

Starting Monday, March 15, those who are 16 and older and have certain high-risk health conditions will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Sullivan County, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced Wednesday.

The news came shortly after the Tennessee Department of Health said that Phase 1c individuals will become eligible for vaccines statewide starting Monday, March 8.

Under Phase 1c, people 16 and older with certain diagnosed health conditions — such as chronic renal disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pulmonary fibrosis, moderate-severe asthma and obesity — are eligible for vaccines.

The Health Department said that those who are 65 and older and those who are eligible under previous phases of the state’s vaccination plan also remain eligible. But vaccines can only be given to “Phase 1a1, Phase 1a2, Phase 1b and Phase 1c individuals that either live or work in Sullivan County or are a resident of Tennessee,” and to Tennessee residents who are 65 and older.

Those in Phase 1a1, Phase 1a2 and Phase 1b should bring a work ID or letter on company letterhead, the department said.

Those who are eligible can book a vaccination appointment online at https://vaccinate.tn.gov/. They can also use www.VaccineFinder.org to find vaccine providers in their area, according to the state Health Department.

Those eligible for vaccines under Tennessee’s Phase 1c, include:

» Individuals 16 and older with the following diagnosed health conditions:

  • Chronic renal disease
  • COPD, pulmonary fibrosis or moderate-severe asthma
  • Obesity (BMI ≥30)
  • Heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension
  • Sickle cell, thalassemia
  • Cerebrovascular disease, stroke
  • Dementia
  • Liver disease

» Women ages 16 years and older who are pregnant

For the full list of those who are eligible, visit www.sullivanhealth.org. More information is also available on the Health Department’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: 'Assessing impact' of latest Iraq base attack

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: 'Assessing impact' of latest Iraq base attack

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: 'Assessing impact' of latest Iraq base attack

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Watch Now: Rescue organizations help Sullivan shelter send animals to homes
Latest Headlines

Watch Now: Rescue organizations help Sullivan shelter send animals to homes

Fetching Hearts is one of about 10 pet rescue groups that help find permanent homes for the many dogs, cats and other animals county residents find and bring to the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County. Cindy Holmes, who directs the shelter, said that its work with those groups has only intensified during the pandemic, as safety concerns have made in-person visits to shelters harder.

Virus variant reaches Southwest Virginia
Latest Headlines

Virus variant reaches Southwest Virginia

A more contagious — and possibly more dangerous — strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been identified in several Southwest Virginia residents, and none has traveled recently, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

EDUCATION BEAT: Martians among us
Latest Headlines

EDUCATION BEAT: Martians among us

I’d like to share a few astounding facts and possibilities regarding life on Mars, our relatively near solar system neighbor, orbiting the sun only some 50 million miles further out than Earth.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts