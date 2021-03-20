Vaccine eligibility age lowering; phases 2a, 2b opening Monday in Sullivan County

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will lower the eligibility age for COVID-19 vaccinations to 55 and older starting Monday.

“Sullivan County Regional Health Department is glad to offer vaccine to a broader population,” said Gary Mayes, regional director of the department. “Our staff will continue to administer vaccine as expeditiously as possible.”

Additionally, appointments for those in Phase 2a or 2b will also become available.

Those 55 and older or in Phases 2a or 2b can begin to make appointments. Those in Phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b, and 1c can continue to make appointments.

Phase 2a includes those employed in the following: social services, Department of Children’s Services, including child welfare agency personnel with direct public exposure; commercial agriculture; commercial food production; corrections staff not included in 1a1 (includes administrative staff, those without regular public/inmate contact) and public transit.