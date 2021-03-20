 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vaccine eligibility age lowering; phases 2a, 2b opening Monday in Sullivan County
0 comments

Vaccine eligibility age lowering; phases 2a, 2b opening Monday in Sullivan County

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 logo
BHC logo square

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will lower the eligibility age for COVID-19 vaccinations to 55 and older starting Monday.

“Sullivan County Regional Health Department is glad to offer vaccine to a broader population,” said Gary Mayes, regional director of the department. “Our staff will continue to administer vaccine as expeditiously as possible.”

Additionally, appointments for those in Phase 2a or 2b will also become available.

Those 55 and older or in Phases 2a or 2b can begin to make appointments. Those in Phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b, and 1c can continue to make appointments.

Phase 2a includes those employed in the following: social services, Department of Children’s Services, including child welfare agency personnel with direct public exposure; commercial agriculture; commercial food production; corrections staff not included in 1a1 (includes administrative staff, those without regular public/inmate contact) and public transit.

Phase 2b includes: transportation, including postal and package delivery, freight railroad, maritime cargo, commercial or cargo service airports; public infrastructure, including dams, roads, locks and bridge maintenance and engineering, solid waste collection and processing; telecommunications, including those providing direct services; and utilities/energy, including line workers and other maintenance and engineering personnel involved in direct provision of services.

Call 423-279-2777 to schedule an appointment.

mbasileo@bristolnews.com | (276) 669-2181 | Twitter: @MariaBasileo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan DA about Trump

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan DA about Trump

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan DA about Trump

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts