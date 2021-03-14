Vaccinations scheduled March 15-16 at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. — COVID-19 vaccines are slated to be available this week in Sullivan County, Tennessee.
Bristol Motor Speedway vaccinations will be on March 15-16 and will be the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during those two days; appointments are required. This site will be a drive-thru, and those with appointments will enter the Bristol Motor Speedway at the South Entrance off of U.S. Highway 11-E.
Whitetop Creek Park, 100 Sportsway Drive, will be the site for vaccinations after March 16.
For more, visit sullivanhealth.org/vaccines to print and fill out the consent form ahead of time.
