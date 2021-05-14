Vaccination rates lag, Sullivan remains COVID hot spot

This region’s COVID-19 vaccination rates continue losing ground to state and national averages while the numbers of local cases continue climbing — albeit more slowly than last month.

As of Thursday, 36.5% of Southwest Virginia residents have received the first vaccine dose and 29.4% were fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That is 11% behind Virginia’s rate of 47.6% for first doses and nearly 10% behind the U.S. rate of 46.4%. Virginia has 36.4% of its residents fully vaccinated, compared to 29.4% in the Southwest region, where about 5,100 more residents became fully vaccinated during the past week — a 1.6% increase, compared to a 4 percentage point gain statewide.

Locally, Washington and Russell counties and the city of Norton are the only ones above 40% on first doses, and only four counties are above 30% on percentage fully vaccinated, led by Washington County at 34.5%, followed by Tazewell, Buchanan and Dickenson. Just 30% of Lee County residents have received first doses, and 24.4% are fully vaccinated.