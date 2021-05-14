Vaccination rates lag, Sullivan remains COVID hot spot

This region’s COVID-19 vaccination rates continue losing ground to state and national averages while the numbers of local cases continue climbing — albeit more slowly than last month.
As of Thursday, 36.5% of Southwest Virginia residents have received the first vaccine dose and 29.4% were fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That is 11% behind Virginia’s rate of 47.6% for first doses and nearly 10% behind the U.S. rate of 46.4%. Virginia has 36.4% of its residents fully vaccinated, compared to 29.4% in the Southwest region, where about 5,100 more residents became fully vaccinated during the past week — a 1.6% increase, compared to a 4 percentage point gain statewide.
Locally, Washington and Russell counties and the city of Norton are the only ones above 40% on first doses, and only four counties are above 30% on percentage fully vaccinated, led by Washington County at 34.5%, followed by Tazewell, Buchanan and Dickenson. Just 30% of Lee County residents have received first doses, and 24.4% are fully vaccinated.
The rate of Northeast Tennessee residents with first doses is even lower — 35% — while second doses were at 30.6%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. The state’s averages were 36.4% and 31%, respectively, but Tennessee ranks 46th nationally, according to the website Becker’s Hospital Review, based on information compiled by the Centers for Disease Control.
Virginia ranked 16th while 12 states have at least 40% of their population fully vaccinated.
In East Tennessee, only Washington County’s 42.6% on first doses ranked above 40%. Sullivan and Unicoi were the only other counties ranked above the state average while Carter and Hancock counties were at 24% and 27%, respectively.
Five East Tennessee counties reported 30% or more of its residents were fully vaccinated, but only Washington County’s 37.1% ranked above the national average.
Those numbers are expected to climb after the FDA approved vaccinating adolescents ages 12 to 15.
“We’ve been energized and encouraged by the level of interest from our community members about these vaccines for children ages 12-15,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s chief infection prevention officer. “We’ve seen, from the shots we’ve provided to people age 16 and older so far, that these vaccines are safe and effective, and so we’re excited to be able to offer them to more of our community members.”
This age group is crucial to reducing community spread, as COVID-19 cases among children and teenagers ages 10 to 19 have represented the highest percentage of new cases in the region. Additionally, the percentage of new cases represented by school-aged children continues to be well above the region’s previous baseline and continues to increase, according to Swift.
Ballad’s community vaccination centers in Kingsport and Johnson City, Tennessee, Norton and Abingdon, Virginia, offer Pfizer vaccine for patients ages 12 and older either by walking in or by appointment, according to the health system.
Sullivan County Regional Health Department is now offering Pfizer vaccines for 12- to 15-year-olds at Whitetop Creek Park in Bristol, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to a written statement.
Case pace slower
Ballad Health reported 94 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals Wednesday after having more than 100 inpatients earlier this week. Twenty-seven were being treated in intensive care units with 18 on ventilators. Last week, they were treating about 110. Ballad continues treating less severe COVID patients at their homes through telehealth.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 419 new cases across 10 Northeast counties during the past seven days, and Sullivan remains a hot spot with 122 new cases. Sullivan has reported 312 new cases since its public mask mandate expired May 1.
Sullivan has over 300 active cases and added an average of almost 30 new cases daily over the past 14 days. Sullivan’s seven-day COVID testing positivity rate was 13.1% — among the highest in Tennessee.
Washington County added 84 new cases in the past seven days and averaged adding nearly 20 new cases daily over the past 14 days, with a seven-day testing positivity average of 8.1%. Hawkins County had the region’s highest positivity average at 17.2%, while adding an average of 15 new cases per day — including 78 in the past week — according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Four counties reported a testing positivity average below 5% while Tennessee was at 5.2%.
The region’s seven-day cumulative average for testing positivity was the lowest in months at 7.7%.
Virginia’s Mount Rogers Health District reported a testing positivity rate of 7.7%, while LENOWISCO was 4.3% and Cumberland Plateau 3.7%. Virginia’s statewide average is 3.6%.
There were 213 new cases of COVID-19 across 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia during the past seven days, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Washington County had 47 new cases, Wise County had 36 and Bristol 32 new cases.
