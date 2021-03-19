 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UVa-Wise to hold in-person commencement ceremonies May 8, 9
0 comments

UVa-Wise to hold in-person commencement ceremonies May 8, 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square
COVID-19 logo

WISE, Va. — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise will hold in-person commencement ceremonies this spring for both the Class of 2021 and 2020, according to a news release from the college.

Commencement for the Class of 2021 will be held at 11 a.m., May 8, and at 1 p.m., May 9, for the Class of 2020.

Thirty percent of the capacity of Carl Smith Stadium can be filled, according to new guidelines issued by Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday. The capacity limit allows 1,170 people, including graduates, faculty, staff and guests, into the stadium, the release states. Graduates will receive tickets for three guests.

Safety precautions such as face masks, social distancing and rules regarding entering and exiting the stadium will be in place.

The college also stated that COVID-19 restrictions could change at any time, depending on the rate of transmission and other factors in Virginia.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki: Biden doesn't regret calling Putin a killer

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki: Biden doesn't regret calling Putin a killer

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki: Biden doesn't regret calling Putin a killer

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts