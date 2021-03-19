UVa-Wise to hold in-person commencement ceremonies May 8, 9

WISE, Va. — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise will hold in-person commencement ceremonies this spring for both the Class of 2021 and 2020, according to a news release from the college.

Commencement for the Class of 2021 will be held at 11 a.m., May 8, and at 1 p.m., May 9, for the Class of 2020.

Thirty percent of the capacity of Carl Smith Stadium can be filled, according to new guidelines issued by Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday. The capacity limit allows 1,170 people, including graduates, faculty, staff and guests, into the stadium, the release states. Graduates will receive tickets for three guests.

Safety precautions such as face masks, social distancing and rules regarding entering and exiting the stadium will be in place.

The college also stated that COVID-19 restrictions could change at any time, depending on the rate of transmission and other factors in Virginia.