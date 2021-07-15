 Skip to main content
UVa-Wise renames hall in honor of Don Pippin
UVa-Wise renames hall in honor of Don Pippin

WISE, Va. — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has honored Don R. Pippin with the renaming of Wyllie Hall as Don R. Pippin & John C. Wyllie Hall.

Pippin is a 1958 alumnus of then-Clinch Valley College, a 1960 graduate of the University of Virginia and a 1963 graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law, according to a news release. His service to the college includes his plea before the General Assembly that resulted in the funding for Fred B. Greear Gymnasium, service on the University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors and UVa-Wise’s College Board and leading the effort before the General Assembly to change the college’s name in 1999, the release states.

