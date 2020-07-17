WISE, Va. — The chancellor of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise has been named the 2020 Outstanding Woman Leader in Virginia higher education.
The Virginia Network for Women in Higher Education surprised Chancellor Donna Price Henry with the award after conducting a webinar for the Network on Leading with Passion and Perseverance.
Henry has led UVa-Wise since January 2013 and is the first woman chancellor at the college, according to a news release from the organization.
As chancellor, she has played a vital role in establishing new initiatives such as the innovate2elevate iPad project, recruitment expansion into the Appalachian Regional Commission and increasing experiential learning opportunities for students through internships, undergraduate research and study abroad, the release states.
Henry also promotes leadership development within her organization and serves as a mentor and encourager for many women in higher education, the release states. Henry recently served as chairwoman of the Council of Presidents in Virginia, for which she helped lead conversations with peer institutions and other state agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization established a committee and solicited nominations from across the state. It received 29 nominations advocating for women who serve as role models to women, have a commitment to developing and fostering the empowerment of women leaders and who exemplify leadership, success and service, the release states.
Henry was gifted a piece of art created by Cyndi Gusler, a professor of art at Eastern Mennonite University.
The Virginia Network is one of more than 50 state networks created and supported by the American Council on Education’s Office of Women in Higher Education.
