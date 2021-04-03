USP Lee inmate sentenced for unlawfully possessing weapons

ABINGDON, Va. — Daniel Lee Wade, an inmate at the federal penitentiary in Lee County, was sentenced to 48 months on Thursday in U.S. District Court for unlawfully possessing weapons inside the prison.

Wade, 26, of Greenville, North Carolina, pleaded guilty in 2020. Prosecutors said Wade had two prison-made knives on March 28, 2020. One weapon measured 6-and one-half inches in length and 1-inch in width and was made from gray metal sharpened to a knife edge point, according to a news release. The other weapon measured 6-inches long and came to a sharpened point, the release states. Both had cloth handles and one had a black boot string attached as a lanyard, it adds.