USP Lee inmate sentenced for unlawfully possessing weapon

ABINGDON, Va. — Leonardo Acevedo-Vazquez, an inmate at the USP Lee prison in Jonesville, Virginia, was sentenced Monday for unlawfully possessing a weapon inside the prison, acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said.
Acevedo-Vazquez, 28, was sentenced to 33 additional months of incarceration and a three-year term of supervised release, according to a news release.
The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Special Assistant United States Attorney Steven J. Luckie prosecuted the case.
