Updated: TBI identifies man fatally shot by a police officer

A Bristol Tennessee police officer fatally shot a Bristol, Tennessee man during a pursuit Thursday morning.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the man shot by the Bristol Tennessee Police officer as Timmy Lee Thurman, Jr. He is listed as being from Bristol, Tennessee and was in his late 20s.

According to a press release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, an officer was pursuing a suspect on foot after the man damaged his vehicle during a pursuit.

The release says that it was during the foot pursuit that the officer was forced to defend himself and shot the suspect. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

A press release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the agency conducting the investigation into the incident, gave more detail about what led to the shots being fired.

According to the TBI release, a deputy with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle "being driven erratically" near Sullivan East High School on Weaver Pike. As the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect reportedly fired shots out the car window.

The unidentified man fired additional shots at officers as he led them on a pursuit to the intersection of White Top Road and Highway 394 where he encountered the Bristol Tennessee Police officer. He then fired addition shots at the police officer as he continued down White Top Road and crossed over Volunteer Parkway before turning onto Maplehurst Lane.

The man drove into the yard of a residence in the 200 block of Elm Lane before getting out of the vehicle and running behind the home.

The Bristol officer attempted to make contact with the man, but the release said the man pointed a gun at the officer. The officer fired shots wounding him.

The unidentified individual was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.