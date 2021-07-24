UPDATED: Suspect in fatal Tazewell County shooting taken into custody

UPDATED

RAVEN, Va. — David Curtis Whitt, the suspect in a shooting in Raven, Virginia, that killed one person and wounded another early Friday was captured hours later, according to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting, early Friday on Ball Road, resulted in the death of Whitt’s wife, Ashley, a 32-year-old Raven resident who was estranged from him, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. Raven resident Chris Shelton, 33, was also shot and "suffered multiple gunshot wounds." The statement didn’t include details about Shelton’s condition.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and Richlands Police Department both responded to the shooting, according to a statement jointly released by the Sheriff’s Office and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Before Whitt’s capture, the original statement said that Whitt was "considered armed and dangerous" and asked anyone with information to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

"Mr. Whitt has been located," the statement said after being updated at around 7 a.m. "Thank you to everyone [who] assisted us in finding him."