Updated: Motorcyclist involved in pursuit killed in crash

  • Updated
MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

A motorcyclist from Bristol, Tennessee has died after a wreck Monday in Washington County, Virginia, where he was being pursued by a deputy from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy with the Sheriff’s Office had observed Tommy G. Millhorn, 40, of Bristol, Tennessee, driving at a reckless speed in the area of Industrial Park Road, a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Millhorn, who was riding a 2001 Honda Shadow motorcycle, accelerated, the release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy chased the motorcycle driver, who exceeded the speed limit and then left the roadway, subsequently entering a grassy area and hitting a small embankment. The driver was still alert and oriented when deputies made contact, the release stated.

According to the Virginia State Police, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on southbound state Route 611 nearly a quarter-mile south of Route 883. 

Millhorn was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

