UPDATED: Bristol Virginia crime prevention specialist dies unexpectedly

BRISTOL, Va. — A longtime crime prevention specialist in Bristol, Virginia, who worked closely on a number of community projects, died unexpectedly Tuesday, police said.

Nicole Slagle served the Bristol Virginia Police Department for 14 years.

“The BVPD lost a valued member of our community and PD family,” the department said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Slagle handled a number of programs, including the local Neighborhood Watch Program, Trunk-or-Treat, National Night Out and others.

“She was loved by everyone at the PD, and she will be greatly missed,” the Police Department said. “We ask for your prayers for her family, and for her BVPD family.”

Capt. Maynard Ratcliff said Slagle died after several months of health issues.

“We are all devastated in shock and disbelief,” Ratcliff said. “I worked closely with her on countless projects and events. She was always there for me when I needed her as I was also for her.”

City Manager Randy Eads said Slagle “faithfully served” the city and its citizens.

“Nicole’s dedication to the Neighborhood Watch and National Night Out programs have made the city a safer place to live, work and play,” Eads said. “These programs would not have been as successful without her tireless dedication.”

With the Trunk or Treat event, Eads said Slagle was instrumental in making sure children in the community had a safe and enjoyable Halloween experience.

“Nicole’s passing will leave an irreplaceable void in the hearts of her family, friends and co-workers,” he said.

Susan Long, who has led the Solar Hill Neighborhood Watch, said Slagle was dedicated to making neighborhoods and the entire city better and safer places to live.

“She was a friend to all, beloved and respected by both her peers and those she served,” Long said. “Her enthusiasm for her work with civilian crime prevention, her devotion to her Neighborhood Watch groups and her steadfast and sure leadership was unparalleled. Our hearts are broken at her loss.”

Slagle often worked closely with the Bristol Redevelopment & Housing Authority.

Executive Director Lisa Porter said Slagle was an integral part in community crime prevention efforts, and served on the Bristol Coalition, leading the authority’s Neighborhood Watch activities and assisting in other programs.

“With her passing, we will have a huge void in the Bristol community,” Porter said.

