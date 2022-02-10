Updated: Bristol man faces charges following Thursday shooting

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Additional charges are pending against a Bristol, Tennessee man following a Thursday morning shooting.

Police said Robert Parks, 33, is currently being charged on a probation violation, but more charges are pending.

The Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to a home in the 400 block of the Blountville Highway on a 911 hang-up call. When police arrived, a woman, who has not been identified, ran from the house and told officers she had been shot by a man inside the home, according to a news release.

The woman was transported to the hospital by paramedics from the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department. She was treated for minor injuries, police said.

The Bristol Tennessee SWAT Team and negotiators were called to the scene and took Parks into custody without further incident, the release said.

Parks had a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not say how the man sustained the gunshot wound.

Following his release from the hospital, Parks was transported to the Sullivan County jail.

Police said they were still investigating the incident Thursday evening.