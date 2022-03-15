 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATED - Police arrest suspect in attempted robbery of Shell station

Wayne Kistner

The Bristol Tennessee Police Department has arrested a Bristol, Tennessee man as a suspect in an attempted aggravated robbery late Monday night at a Shell gas station on Volunteer Parkway.

Wayne M. Kistner, 42, was arrested with the assistance of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department after he was identified from surveillance camera footage circulated through the media Tuesday.

Kistner was charged with attempted aggravated robbery. He was transported to the Sullivan County Jail for booking, according to a press release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

Officers responded to the Shell station at 1716 Volunteer Parkway Monday at 11:20 p.m. after a middle-aged white male wearing a long sleeve and gray T-shirt, a black and gray toboggan and a black and white face mask entered the store with a black semi-automatic pistol.

The release said the suspect quickly left the store without a theft occurring. It is not known why the suspect left.

