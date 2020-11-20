Update: Three deaths being investigated in Smyth County

MARION, Va. - An apparent murder-suicide that resulted in the deaths of a woman and two young children is currently under investigation, a news release from the Smyth County Sheriff's Office states.
The release sent out by Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler states that the sheriff's office received a call at 6:15 a.m. Friday for an incident at 117 Harley Road, Marion.
When officers arrived on the scene they found what appeared to be a murder-suicide. An adult woman age 27 as well as two children ages three and 10 were pronounced dead at the scene. One child age six was in critical condition and was flown to Johnson City Medical Center. An eight-year-old child escaped the incident uninjured the release states.
According to the news release from Shuler, investigators presently believe the adult woman found dead at the scene killed the two children and injured the other one. No additional suspects are being sought at this time.
In the news release, it states the bodies will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsies and the investigation will continue pending their report.