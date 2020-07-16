Hensley

Update: The man has been located, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to locate a missing Bluff City man.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office was called to a home in the 600 block of Weaver Branch Road in reference to a missing person. Officers learned that Joel Hensley, 49, left his home walking on Tuesday and had not returned. The man did not take his medication with him when he left and no one has heard from him, according to a news release.

Joel is described as a white male, standing 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo on the inside of h is right calf that says "John 3:16."

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330.

