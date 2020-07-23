UPDATE: The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reports that Randolph Alexander, 49, has been located.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to locate a missing man from the Bristol area.
Randolph Alexander, 49, of Bristol Caverns Highway, was last seen Wednesday morning leaving his residence. He was wearing shorts and a gray t-shirt. He was carrying a yellow Dollar General bag.
He is unable to speak and his left arm is drawn in toward his chest, the SCSO said. He is described as 6 feet tall weighing approximately 215 pounds. He is also bald-headed.
Anyone with information should contact the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.