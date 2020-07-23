UPDATE: The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reports that Randolph Alexander, 49, has been located.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to locate a missing man from the Bristol area.

Randolph Alexander, 49, of Bristol Caverns Highway, was last seen Wednesday morning leaving his residence. He was wearing shorts and a gray t-shirt. He was carrying a yellow Dollar General bag.

He is unable to speak and his left arm is drawn in toward his chest, the SCSO said. He is described as 6 feet tall weighing approximately 215 pounds. He is also bald-headed.

Anyone with information should contact the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330.

