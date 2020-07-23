Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MORRISTOWN HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... WASHINGTON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF BRISTOL IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 745 PM EDT. * AT 437 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. MINOR FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY IN THE ADVISORY AREA. BETWEEN 1 AND 2.5 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... BRISTOL VA, ABINGDON, GLADE SPRING, DAMASCUS, LINDELL, EMORY-MEADOW VIEW, HILANDER PARK, BENHAMS AND KONNAROCK. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF UP TO 1 INCH IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, COUNTRY ROADS, FARMLAND, AND OTHER LOW LYING SPOTS. IN HILLY TERRAIN THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS WHICH ARE POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS IN HEAVY RAIN. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED ROADS. FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. &&