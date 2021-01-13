Update: Passerby intervened in domestic dispute on West State Street

UPDATE: Police say a passerby intervened into today's domestic dispute that occurred on West State Street in Bristol, Tennessee.

The initial investigation found that a man and woman were involved in a physical domestic dispute in the roadway and a passerby intervened in the altercation, stopping it after being directly threatened by the male involved in the domestic dispute, police in a news release.

Detectives are still following up on information and interviewing witnesses from today’s incident, police said. Both parties involved in the domestic dispute were transported and are being treated for their injuries at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

The Sullivan County District’s Attorney’s Office has been consulted and possible charges are pending. The Bristol Tennessee Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed today’s incident to contact Detective Chris Odle at codle@bristoltn.org or 989-5600.

UPDATE: A man was shot and a woman was injured in an altercation this afternoon in the median of the 3000 block of West State Street near Friendship Ford, according to a news release from the Bristol Tennessee Department.