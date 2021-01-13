 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Passerby intervened in domestic dispute on West State Street
0 comments
breaking

Update: Passerby intervened in domestic dispute on West State Street

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bristol Tennessee Shooting

Members of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department look over the scene of a shooting on Highway 11W on Wednesday afternoon.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

UPDATE: Police say a passerby intervened into today's domestic dispute that occurred on West State Street in Bristol, Tennessee.

The initial investigation found that a man and woman were involved in a physical domestic dispute in the roadway and a passerby intervened in the altercation, stopping it after being directly threatened by the male involved in the domestic dispute, police in a news release.

Detectives are still following up on information and interviewing witnesses from today’s incident, police said. Both parties involved in the domestic dispute were transported and are being treated for their injuries at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

The Sullivan County District’s Attorney’s Office has been consulted and possible charges are pending. The Bristol Tennessee Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed today’s incident to contact Detective Chris Odle at codle@bristoltn.org or 989-5600.

UPDATE: A man was shot and a woman was injured in an altercation this afternoon in the median of the 3000 block of West State Street near Friendship Ford, according to a news release from the Bristol Tennessee Department.

Initially, police received a report of a fight between a man and woman, but as they were responding there was a second report of "shots fired," the release states.

No names of those involved have been released. Police said the woman suffered "multiple physical injuries." Both were transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment. 

All those involved have been detained and there is no danger the public, police said.

Check back for updates. 

..…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol Tennessee police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 1 p.m. today on West State Street across from the Friendship Ford.

 Officers placed yellow crime scene markers around a white SUV that came to rest askew in the center medium. 

Police established a heavy presence and directed traffic around  the scene.   

Check back to heraldcourier.com for additional updates.  

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDUCATION BEAT: The emperor has no clothes
Latest Headlines

EDUCATION BEAT: The emperor has no clothes

The Emperor’s New Clothes is a timeless fairytale with a wonderful moral to teach all those who are willing to learn it; Our own self-pride should not prevent us from acknowledging something that is plainly and irrefutably true.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts