Update: Norton, Va. police chief injured in shooting
Update: Norton, Va. police chief injured in shooting

UPDATE: Norton city officials confirmed Friday evening that City Police Chief James Lane was shot during incident near Walmart.

Lane was listed in stable condition as of 6:30 p.m. 

"On behalf of Mayor Joseph Fawbush, the City Council, the city employees, and our entire community, I respectfully ask that you join me in prayer for Chief Lane and his family," according to a statement. "There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time."

The Virginia State Police is investigating.

NORTON, VA. - A shooting near the Norton Walmart is under investigation, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting, he said Friday after 5 p.m. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation. Because this is an ongoing investigation, no further details are available for release at this time, Slemp said.

