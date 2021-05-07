Update: Norton, Va. police chief injured in shooting

UPDATE: Norton city officials confirmed Friday evening that City Police Chief James Lane was shot during incident near Walmart.

Lane was listed in stable condition as of 6:30 p.m.

"On behalf of Mayor Joseph Fawbush, the City Council, the city employees, and our entire community, I respectfully ask that you join me in prayer for Chief Lane and his family," according to a statement. "There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time."

The Virginia State Police is investigating.

NORTON, VA. - A shooting near the Norton Walmart is under investigation, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting, he said Friday after 5 p.m. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation. Because this is an ongoing investigation, no further details are available for release at this time, Slemp said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.