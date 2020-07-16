GLADE SPRING, Va. — One person died Thursday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81, the Virginia State Police said.
The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. near the 34 mile marker on I-81 at the Smyth and Washington county line. State Police confirmed there was one fatality, but had no other information. The crash remained under investigation late Thursday. Numerous emergency medical responders were called to the scene.
The Virginia Department of Transportation reported that the crash occurred in the northbound lanes and resulted in the closure of both the north and southbound lanes. Traffic backed up for miles.
