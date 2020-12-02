 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Charges pending in I-81 crash in Bristol Wednesday night
UPDATE: Charges pending in I-81 crash in Bristol Wednesday night

  • Updated
UPDATE: Charges are pending in the crash involving two tractor-trailers Wednesday night on Interstate 81 in Bristol, Virginia, according to the Virginia State Police.

Both drivers survived, the VSP said in a news release issued late Wednesday.

The driver of the FedEx tractor-trailer, a 28-year-old South Carolina man who was not identified, was flown by VSP's Med-Flight helicopter to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, the release states.

 The driver of the other tractor-trailer, a 55-year-old Massachusetts man whose name was also not released, was not injured, the VSP said.

The crash, in the southbound lanes near Exit 7, happened around 7:15 p.m., when the FedEx truck rear-ended the other vehicle, according to the State Police.

The impact caused the FedEx commercial vehicle, which was hauling two trailers, to overturn and catch fire.

The southbound lanes in the area were blocked for hours.

UPDATE: The crash on Interstate 81 at Exit 7 in Bristol tonight occurred when a FedEx tractor-trailer traveling south rear-ended another tractor-trailer, according to the Virginia State Police.

The impact caused the FedEx commercial vehicle, which was hauling two trailers, to overturn in the travel lanes and catch fire.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes at the 6-mile marker, the VSP said. 

No information about any injuries has been released, but a medical helicopter was at the scene. 

The accident shut down the southbound lanes of the interstate and traffic is being diverted to Lee Highway. The Washington County Sheriff's Office and Bristol Virginia Police Department are assisting, the State Police said in a news release.

BRISTOL, Va. -- A firery crash has shut down the southbound lanes on Interstate 81  near Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia.

Authorities are working divert traffic off the interstate and a Medflight helicopter was called to the scene.

Officers said the interstate will be closed for some time. The crash can be seen from a Virginia Department of Transportation camera on the 511 Virginia website.

Details of the vehicles and injuries involved are unknown at this time.   The Herald Courier has reached out to Virginia State Police for more information.

