UPDATE: Charges pending in I-81 crash in Bristol Wednesday night

UPDATE: Charges are pending in the crash involving two tractor-trailers Wednesday night on Interstate 81 in Bristol, Virginia, according to the Virginia State Police.
Both drivers survived, the VSP said in a news release issued late Wednesday.
The driver of the FedEx tractor-trailer, a 28-year-old South Carolina man who was not identified, was flown by VSP's Med-Flight helicopter to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, the release states.
The driver of the other tractor-trailer, a 55-year-old Massachusetts man whose name was also not released, was not injured, the VSP said.
The crash, in the southbound lanes near Exit 7, happened around 7:15 p.m., when the FedEx truck rear-ended the other vehicle, according to the State Police.
The impact caused the FedEx commercial vehicle, which was hauling two trailers, to overturn and catch fire.
The southbound lanes in the area were blocked for hours.
