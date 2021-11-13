UPDATE: Authorities searching for person who shot Big Stone Gap officer

Update:

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information regarding a shooting in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, that left a police officer seriously injured.

Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler conducted a welfare check at a vacant home on Orr Street Saturday morning when he was shot. Officials said a Wise County deputy found him unconcious in a ditch along the roadway.

Chandler was taken to Norton Community Hospital and was later transported to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the location and apprehension of the person who shot Officer Chandler.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, contact the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

