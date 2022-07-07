Universal Fibers participates in United Way initiative to help workers pay for child care

A local business is set to roll out a new program to help its working parents and caregivers cover child care costs.

Universal Fibers, a Bristol, Virginia yarn manufacturer, is among several employers in the region participating in the launch of the “Employer-Sponsored Child Care Benefit” pilot program made possible by the United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) and GO Virginia.

“This impacts and directly associates itself with retention as well as recruitment,” Rick Nunley, director of human resources at Universal Fibers, said. “It made perfect sense for us to get involved.”

According to Nunley, Universal Fibers' Bristol facility employs more than 500 people, but lost about 5% of its skilled associates during the pandemic due to reasons related to child care. He sees the pilot program as a way for the company to distinguish itself by investing more in its workforce.

“Every employer, especially us, has that unique manufacturing-requirement skillset that is just not learned in a day’s time,” Nunley said. “We are taking eight and 12 weeks training sometimes to get our folks up to that production speed, and so losing those individuals to child care needs is not what an employer wants to face, especially when you need that workforce to produce your products.”

Lawrence Brothers in Bluefield and Paul’s Fans in Big Rock are also on board as program plans get ironed out.

“Our hope is that we’ll have the details of the program squared away within the next 30 to 60 days at the latest and launch that program within the next 60 to 90 days, actually using it to help those employers recruit individuals that are parents or caregivers for young children that need support with the affordability of child care to return to work or enter the workforce,” Travis Staton, president and CEO of UWSWVA, said.

Last month, the GO Virginia Board approved $269,406 to help establish the program, fund community assessments and for efforts like analyzing program performance; however, child care costs covered by the program will be funded by employers and charitable foundations through the United Way, which will match employer contributions.

According to Staton, the two-year pilot program could save eligible employees an estimated $5,200 – or $100 a week – in annual child care costs with half of those funds coming from UWSWVA and the other half coming from the employer.

“We are looking at easily over $1.2 million worth of benefits to working parents and caregivers in our region (over the next two years), which is huge,” Staton said.

The idea is that after two years, participating employers will be ready to operate the benefit on their own. That would allow the United Way to implement the program in other communities in Southwest Virginia.

“This is all part of a bigger equation, too, for continuing to improve Southwest Virginia’s economy, help grow our economy (and) bring in more jobs,” Staton said. “We can’t do that if we don’t fill the jobs we have, and we’re having some challenges filling jobs we have because parents need help with child care.”

Program details like eligibility and other criteria are still being smoothed out, according to Staton, who feels confident the program will pay dividends.

“I think the investments that we’re putting in this project – we’re going to see the return on that well over what we invested,” Staton said. “Local governments will earn it back, communities will earn it back in tax revenue (and) spending in the local economy … it’s a win-win when we get people a job and we can keep them employed.”