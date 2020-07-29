United Way Backpacks

United Way of Bristol TN/VA announced a new literacy initiative today, K-Ready Kids. A partnership with Ballad Health, K-Ready Kids will provide each incoming kindergartner a new backpack filled with school supplies, a parent engagement activity and a brand-new book and bookmark.

About 900 incoming kindergartners on both sides of the Twin City and the eastern end of Sullivan County will start the school year with free backpacks loaded with school supplies, a book and bookmark.

On a Tuesday afternoon Zoom call, United Way of Bristol announced a new program called K-Ready Kids to help support literacy and success in education. The program will provide every kindergartner starting school soon in Bristol Virginia Public Schools, Bristol Tennessee City Schools and the east zone of Sullivan County Schools with a backpack, which will also include parent engagement activities, said Lisa Cofer, executive director of United Way of Bristol.

Families will be able to pick up the backpacks in the next couple of weeks, she added.

Two-thirds of the program was funded by Ballad Health. The Bristol Tennessee Department of Parks and Recreation handled stuffing and preparing the backpacks to be given to students.

Annette Tudor, Bristol, Tennessee’s director of schools, said the backpacks will help welcome kids into kindergarten and help parents of children who start the school year remotely.

“Starting school for the first time ever during a pandemic — first of all, starting school as a 5-year-old — is a challenge that’s intimidating. It’s a scary new world for them to navigate, but doing that in a pandemic, I think, adds to that pressure and that stress for 5-year-olds,” Tudor said.

David Cox, director of schools for Sullivan County, said kids have a natural love for literacy, but there is a window of time that needs to be harnessed to ensure they develop a love of learning through reading.

