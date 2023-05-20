ABINGDON, Va. — A vacant former retail store is expected to become a regional workforce training and child care center run by the United Way of Southwest Virginia.

The 87,000-square-foot former Kmart location in the now partially vacant Abingdon Town Centre shopping area will serve as the anchor campus, said Travis Staton, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia during a Friday morning news conference.

The United Way and Food City worked together to acquire the facility.

“We have designed a hub-and-spoke model of workforce development that will support today’s workers while preparing tomorrow’s workforce,” Staton said. “The multi-generational approach couples workforce training with affordable, high quality early childhood care and education.”

Staton said it will create additional child care services “that also strengthen the existing market of more than 200 providers throughout Southwest Virginia.”

“It will provide career exploration and hands-on learning opportunities for our local school systems while also providing professional development and training for teachers and adults.”

Affordable, quality child care and improved job training opportunities are two of the greatest challenges facing area families and businesses, Staton said.

Food City President and CEO Steve Smith termed the announcement “monumental.”

“This vision is what inspired our company to be active and to participate in this project,” Smith said. “Many of our teammates often struggle to find quality, affordable child care and that affects their ability to work, to provide services to our customers and to our stores. When employees are sidelined from their jobs, companies cannot run at full capacity and the entire community suffers from that.”

The facility will undergo a complete makeover inside and out and is expected to open in the summer of 2024.

Specifics about child care and workforce training opportunities are being finalized and Staton said a series of announcements are expected in the weeks and months ahead.

Plans call for high-tech STEM [science, technology, engineering, math] labs for teacher training; a licensed, early childhood care and education center; workforce development and training programs and a shared services alliance to strengthen this region’s 208 existing child care providers.

“This is the type of cross-sector innovation that is going to solve some of our biggest problems,” Mayor Amanda Pillion said. “By repurposing existing infrastructure we create more opportunities right here in the heart of Abingdon. I love thinking about this unused building brought back to life as a bright, beautiful place for children to learn and play.”

She termed the project a “game changer” for the region.

“Acquisition of this property is a major step forward in making the Ready SWVA initiative a reality,” said state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, in a statement. “This site will play a key role in addressing the child care shortage in Southwest Virginia, which is crucial to building on our momentum in workforce development and economic growth.”

United Way of Southwest of Virginia will also hold a fundraising campaign to give philanthropists a path for supporting the project with multiple corporate philanthropy and sponsorship opportunities, according to a written statement.