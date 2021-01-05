 Skip to main content
United Way seeking applications for emergency food/shelter program
United Way seeking applications for emergency food/shelter program

BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia has been awarded $6,127 in federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the city.

The funds were made available through the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

The selection was made by a national board. A local board was charged to distribute funds to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas.

A local board will determine how the funds will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies.

Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: be private voluntary non-profits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice non-discrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply by contacting Lorie Bradley by email at lorie@unitedwaybristol.com for an application. Completed applications must be submitted by Jan. 22 by email to lorie@unitedwaybristol.com or by mail to United Way of Bristol, P.O. Box 696, Bristol, TN 37621.

