United Way seeking applications for emergency food and shelter programs
United Way seeking applications for emergency food and shelter programs

Sullivan County has been chosen to receive $56,444 in federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

A local board will determine how the funds are distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies.

Local agencies chosen to receive funds must: be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice non-discrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Agencies that want to apply for the funding must contact Becca Sutphen by phone at 423-378-3409, extension 13, or by email at bsutphen@uwaykpt.org for an application. Completed applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18 to the United Way of Greater Kingsport, 301 Louis Street, Suite 201, Kingsport, TN 37660.

