United Way partners with Bristol cities on COVID-19 aid

United Way of Bristol TN/VA announced a new partnership with the cities of Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee to help families affected by COVID-19.

United Way will administer the CARES grant dollars to help residents of the two cities with utility bills, electric, sewer, water and gas.

“Many times when families have fallen behind on their bills, assistance from one agency is not enough to stabilize their family and this will allow us to be an additional resource to help them do that,” United Way Executive Director Lisa Cofer said in a news release.

Residents in need can call the United Way office between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Each family must have been affected by COVID-19 and will need to complete an application and provide documentation to qualify for help.

The partnership was made possible through an additional round of Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funding to both cities as part of the CARES Act. Bristol Tennessee staff members presented a proposal to the city’s Community Development Advisory Committee to deploy these funds through a partnership with United Way. The committee approved recommended program guidelines, which were then formally adopted by the Bristol Tennessee City Council through an amendment to the city’s CDBG action plan for 2019-20.