United Way of Southwest Virginia sets up additional funds for flood donations

BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

Less than a month after creating a Disaster Relief Fund to help flood victims in Buchanan County, United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) has announced the creation of new funds to assist Dickenson and Wise counties following the late July floods that forced evacuations and caused property damage to homes and businesses there.

The Dickenson County 2022 Disaster Fund and the Wise County 2022 Disaster Fund are now receiving donations, and UWSWVA has activated an online portal for both donations and volunteers at unitedwayswva.org.

UWSWVA now has four separate Disaster Funds active to help Southwest Virginians affected by flooding this summer. In response to individuals and organizations that have asked about how to donate to all three counties, UWSWVA has created a Southwest Virginia 2022 Disaster Fund. Donations to that fund will be split evenly between the Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise funds.

“We’re trying to make it as easy as possible for folks to help the folks affected by the severe weather events this summer,” Travis Staton, UWSWVA president and CEO, said. "Officials in these counties have been hard at work since the floods. And they have asked the United Way of Southwest Virginia to assist in fundraising and in ensuring the efficient and effective use of all funds to help residents and business owners in long-term recovery.

Staton said that as always, 100% of donations go to disaster relief efforts in the counties. UWSWVA will take no fees or administrative costs.

“The people who donate to these funds want to help those who’ve been affected by these disasters, and that’s what we’re here to do,” Staton said.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Buchanan County 2022 Disaster Fund may do so by visiting https://unitedwayswva.charityproud.org/Donate/Index/19717, by texting BUCH to 276-200-2440, by emailing donations@unitedwayswva.org, or by calling Cristie Lester at 276-525-4071.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Dickenson County 2022 Disaster Fund may do so by visiting https://unitedwayswva.charityproud.org/Donate/Index/19815, by texting DKSN to 276-200-2440, by emailing donations@unitedwayswva.org, or by calling Cristie Lester at 276-525-4071.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Wise County 2022 Disaster Fund may do so by visiting https://unitedwayswva.charityproud.org/Donate/Index/19860, by texting WISE to 276-200-2440, by emailing donations@unitedwayswva.org, or by calling Cristie Lester at 276-525-4071.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Southwest Virginia 2022 Disaster Fund, the proceeds from which will be evenly split between the Buchanan, Dickenson, and Wise County Funds, may do so by visiting https://unitedwayswva.charityproud.org/Donate/Index/19861, by texting SWVA to 276-200-2440, by emailing donations@unitedwayswva.org, or by calling Cristie Lester at 276-525-4071.