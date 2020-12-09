United Way of Bristol struggles to reach annual fundraising goal

Cofer said that some people call because they need help keeping food on the table. Others with health conditions need help simply picking up food from the grocery store, since it’s particularly risky for them to be exposed to the virus.

But the biggest need is an even more basic one: shelter. The organization has gotten a large number of calls from people, many of them parents, who are struggling to find safe, affordable housing, she said.

“Within the first month of the pandemic hitting [this area], we had four families with newborn babies that were homeless,” she said.

United Way has used a small grant it received from Wells Fargo to provide 11 families with temporary shelter at hotels and motels, she said. Now that that grant money has run out, she said, the organization has been funneling new housing requests to the Bristol chapter of People Incorporated, which she said has spent more than $90,000 on temporary housing during the pandemic.

United Way has also fielded a lot of calls from people experiencing homelessness who want to return to their families but don’t have the travel money, she said. Thanks to another donation, she said, the organization is now paying for their bus tickets and other travel expenses. They’ve helped 31 people reach their families that way, she added.