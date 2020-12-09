United Way of Bristol struggles to reach annual fundraising goal

Early December is usually when the local chapters of United Way reach the finish line of their annual fundraisers, said Lisa Cofer, who directs United Way of Bristol TN/VA.
That’s not the case this year.
So far, the agency has hit only 70% of its fundraising goal, Cofer said. Meanwhile, she said, the needs in the communities it serves have skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic reached the region.
“It’s just — it’s hard to even describe it,” she said Tuesday. “The needs are greater than they’ve ever been, and the donations are slower coming in.”
Cofer said the United Way aims to raise $1 million through the five-month annual campaign, a regional effort among five United Way chapters in Northeast Tennessee. Collectively, they’re hoping to generate $6 million to fund the dozens of community programs they’re involved in, all of which focus on creating “safety net services for folks in crisis situations,” Cofer said.
Since the pandemic and recession have hit its local donor base hard, United Way lowered its 2020 annual fundraising goal by $500,000 less than last year’s, Cofer said. But she said it’s still been a struggle to clear that lowered bar. As of Tuesday afternoon, just less than $694,000 had been raised.
“I have been with United Way for about 22 years, and I’ve seen a lot of challenges.” Cofer said. “But I’ve never seen the challenges that we’ve seen this year.”
Pandemic safety measures have complicated the process of simply getting fundraising messages out to the community, Cofer said.
She added that her team has found some workarounds. Instead of in-person presentations to participating companies and their employees, they’ve pivoted to “a lot of Zoom meetings,” she said. Some companies that participated last year have created a “rollover option,” which she said allows employees to stick to the same payroll-based donations they made last year. And she was able to give an outdoor presentation to staff at Bristol Motor Speedway.
But Cofer said some opportunities have vanished this year — for example, the fundraiser the United Way always puts on during the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, which was canceled this year.
Meanwhile, she said that United Way has seen a spike in demand for its services. The group runs some of its own programs and funds others run by partner nonprofits, with a focus on health, education and income needs in the community, she said.
“Since COVID hit back in the end of March, we have answered probably between 475 and 500 calls from individuals and families that needed help with something,” she said.
Cofer said that some people call because they need help keeping food on the table. Others with health conditions need help simply picking up food from the grocery store, since it’s particularly risky for them to be exposed to the virus.
But the biggest need is an even more basic one: shelter. The organization has gotten a large number of calls from people, many of them parents, who are struggling to find safe, affordable housing, she said.
“Within the first month of the pandemic hitting [this area], we had four families with newborn babies that were homeless,” she said.
United Way has used a small grant it received from Wells Fargo to provide 11 families with temporary shelter at hotels and motels, she said. Now that that grant money has run out, she said, the organization has been funneling new housing requests to the Bristol chapter of People Incorporated, which she said has spent more than $90,000 on temporary housing during the pandemic.
United Way has also fielded a lot of calls from people experiencing homelessness who want to return to their families but don’t have the travel money, she said. Thanks to another donation, she said, the organization is now paying for their bus tickets and other travel expenses. They’ve helped 31 people reach their families that way, she added.
“What we’re seeing is that [those] families are glad to see their loved ones,” Cofer said. “It’s been a huge blessing for us to see those families get back together.”
She said that United Way needs the whole community’s help to keep funding those sorts of relief programs. This year’s fundraising campaign could run into early January, she said.
“The campaign will be over when we’ve met our goal,” Cofer said. “I don’t say it lightly when I say that we need people’s gifts more than ever, and no amount is too small.”
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely
