United Way kicks off campaign for $1 million goal

The United Way of Bristol Tennessee and Virginia kicked off its annual fundraising campaign Friday to bring in $1 million in contributions, with 10% of the goal already on the board.

The Bristol Casino donated $100,000 to the United Way during its July 8 grand opening ceremony.

United Way Executive Director Lisa Cofer said Friday she didn’t realize the casino donation would be anywhere near the $100,000 mark. She said she was thinking it might be $5,000 to $10,000. It wasn’t until she began reading the numbers through the back of the check while onstage at the grand opening ceremony that she realized there were more zeroes on the check than she anticipated.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been that excited in my life,” she said Friday after the United Way Regional Kickoff Event at the Delta Hotel.

The task to raise the other 90% of the goal goes to two community leaders who already make a positive difference in the lives of Bristol’s children. Dr. Annette Tudor, director of schools for Bristol Tennessee City Schools, and Dr. Keith Perrigan, superintendent of Bristol Virginia Schools, are this year’s co-campaign chairs. They are already using the natural Virginia-Tennessee rivalry to their advantage.

“We’ve been known to compete a time or two. People in the room who know me, know I don’t like to lose. He thinks he’s leading the campaign already because of the donation from the casino,” Tudor said of Perrigan. “So I need my Tennessee friends to lift me up and help me out with that.”

The theme of Bristol’s campaign this year is, “Be Someone’s Hope.”

“We have seen a lot of opportunities for hope in Bristol, especially coming out of everything with the pandemic. The needs that our families have are great,” Tudor said. “People like you in this room who support our families at multiple levels really truly do make a difference in their lives. So thank you for your contributions. Thank you for your volunteering to support our families. Thank you for what you do every day, not just inside of the campaign.

Perrigan said the realities of living in poverty or with trauma at home often interferes with the ability of children to learn.

“Our goal is to make sure every student thrives in this dynamically changing world we live in,” Perrigan said. “Education often takes a back seat for those students because they are more worried about where their next meal is going to come from, or whether they have clean shirt to wear and all kinds of other circumstances that are not education-related.”

Perrigan said the United Way stands in the gap to provide programs, resources and support to help schools be able to prepare students to thrive.

“We could not do what we do without the support of the United Way, and the United Way could not do that without your support,” Perrigan said to those gathered.

University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White was the guest speaker for the event.

Chris Lee, the president of the president of the Bristol United Way board, said this campaign will change lives in our communities.

“It all comes down to what happens in this campaign,” Lee said. “You people have the opportunity to change people’s lives.”