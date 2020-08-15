United Way holds virtual kickoff for regional fundraising campaign

United Way’s local chapters launched their regional fundraising campaign Friday, using a virtual conference to announce this year’s goal: $6 million, with $1 million of that amount for United Way of Bristol.
Donde Plowman, chancellor of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and the keynote speaker, stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying economic recession have created unprecedented challenges for the area.
“There’s no manual. There’s no guidebook. We don’t know what are the right and wrong things to do,” Plowman said of the pandemic, speaking by video to the more than 130 participants. “I’ve never considered the things I’m having to consider now as a leader.”
“What we do know is that United Way is still here,” she added, praising the organization’s history of tackling complicated social and economic problems facing local communities.
Plowman also challenged the audience not to hope for things to return to “normal,” encouraging them to instead start imagining a better post-pandemic society, one with fewer inequalities and equal opportunities for everyone.
“Those are the things United Way has fought for and they’ve never been more important,” Plowman said. “We have to use this moment in time to think about ourselves differently.”
Matt Marshall, president and CEO of United Way of West Tennessee, spoke about the organization’s commitment to work for racial justice. “We are fighting for equity, not merely equality,” said Marshall. “Equality says everyone has the same thing, but equity says everyone has what they need.”
Marshall — the first Black man to lead United Way of West Tennessee — said that much of his passion for equity issues stems from his family’s history. He said that his great-great-grandfather was born into slavery in North Carolina, but eventually moved to Tennessee, where he became a landowner and homeowner as well as a free citizen.
“He came to Tennessee and dared to dream,” Marshall said. “Let’s dare to be a community of dreamers.”
Marshall praised United Way’s new Equity Framework, a set of different tools and priorities to help the organization’s chapters achieve community change that’s fair and beneficial to everyone.
He added that the pandemic is deepening people’s financial vulnerability and “poor does not care what color skin you have.” He urged the audience to work together for the good of financially vulnerable communities.
“We will get through it together,” Marshall said. “United Way will help our communities.”
