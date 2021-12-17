United Way campaign receives $200,000 for Hurley flood relief

ABINGDON, Va. — United Way of Southwest Virginia’s fundraising campaign to assist flood victims in Hurley, Virginia, has received enough donations from across the region to meet a $100,000 challenge grant match.

This means a total of $200,000 will go to the long-term relief effort to assist the isolated Buchanan County community.

The grant, from the Knoxville, Tennessee-based Thompson Charitable Foundation, along with the matching donations, put the Hurley Relief Fund close to its minimum goal of $500,000.

On Aug. 30, the small town was hit by more than 5 inches of rain in a short period that resulted in one death, destroyed a number of houses, caused widespread damage, closed roads and left residents without power or water.

“To date, United Way of Southwest Virginia has raised $452,543 to assist the citizens of Hurley in repairing and rebuilding their homes,” said Travis Staton, president and CEO of the United Way.

Jeff Mansour, program director for The Thompson Charitable Foundation, said, “Our board was deeply touched by the stories of both hurt and hope from the Hurley flood victims.”