Roller derby is a full-contact sport. Hip and shoulder checks are allowed, but participants cannot use their heads, elbows, hands, legs, or feet to make contact with the other skaters.

Every skater on the track has to wear protective gear, which includes helmets, knee pads, elbow pads, wrist guards and mouth guards, and quad skates. an opposing skater.

Penalties for foul play range from spending 30 seconds in a penalty box to expulsion from the bout.

The rules of Flat Track Roller Derby:

* Roller derby bouts are made up of 30-minute halves, which are made up of a series of plays called jams that last up to 2 minutes with 30-second intervals.

Each bout consists of two teams of five skaters facing off against each other on the track.

Rosters can be big enough to include B and C teams, which can be cycled in between jams.

The teams are made up of four blockers and one jammer.

The role of the jammer, who is identified by a star on their helmet and starts behind the pack of blockers, is to score points.

Points are scored when the jammer passes by skaters of the opposing team.

The blocker's job is to stop the opposing team's jammer from passing them at all costs.

The first jammer to get past everyone gains lead jammer status, which gives her the ability to call off the jam by touching her hips.

One of the four blockers is called the pivot, which is identified by the stripes on their helmet and are the only other skaters on the track allowed to score points.

Pivots can only score points when their teams jammer hands them the star on their helmet.