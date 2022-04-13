Ukrainians spread message through dance

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Dancing may seem to be an unnatural reaction to the horrific events in Ukraine following the Russia invasion of the country, but to a troupe of dancers who performed at Northeast Tennessee Community College Wednesday, doing what they love is part of how they cope.

"We have to share our culture, to show people that we are strong. Bad things happen, but we keep on moving forward," Sergey Tsyganok, a member of the troupe said after the first of two performances at the community college Wednesday.

Tsyganok, who was visibly tired after the noon show, spoke about how, since the conflict started, American audiences have been a lot more appreciative of their culture and have approached them more after shows to express their support.

"They ask us how (they) can help, donate, or (ask us) what we need," Tsyganok said.

Brad Tingelhoff, who attended the show, was there to show his support for the Ukrainian people.

"Somebody's got to support these people. It's hard to sit there and not cry," Tingelhoff said. "These are great people. And the costumes, you can tell the agricultural basis of the country, the way the flowers and the embroidery. It's pretty impressive."

The Barynya dancing troupe, which is based in New York, is currently made up of two dancers, Tsyganok and Alisa Egorova, as well as two musicians, Mikhail Smirnov and Elina Karokhina.

The performance consisted of a variety of songs and dances that gave audiences a taste of the diverse, rich cultures that make up the Ukrainian identity, from acrobatic Cossack dancing, to traditional Moldovan, Jewish, and Gypsy dances, as well as the Hopak, which is a well-known Ukrainian song and dance number.

Trish Peaks loved everything about the show.

"I loved it. I loved the costumes and the dancing. I videoed a lot of it so I can show my family," Peaks said. "I liked the lady playing that instrument (Balalaika). She was very, very good. It was just a good show."

After the show, the performers took time to take pictures and answer questions from the audience.

