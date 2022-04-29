U Va projects major surge of new COVID variant in the next 3 months

While the region’s COVID-19 case count remains low, new modeling forecasts a major surge over the next three months.

Reports of new cases of COVID-19 rose 12.6% in Northeast Tennessee in recent days, with 214 diagnosed between April 17-23, compared to 190 the week prior. There were 119 new cases in Southwest Virginia from April 22-29, nearly matching the prior week total of 115 – just a fraction of surge totals of just a few months ago.

However, new University of Virginia modeling predicts a sharp, tenfold increase in cases from May 1 through mid-July for the Bristol-Kingsport metro area. A similar sharp upward trend of new cases is also forecast for the Mount Rogers Health District of Virginia, which includes the city of Bristol, Washington, Smyth and Wythe counties.

Lesser increases are forecast for the more sparsely populated Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO district counties.

The modeling was released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health.

“The University of Virginia COVID-19 model projects that BA.2.12.1 variant could drive a significant number of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia, though peaks are likely to be lower than during the omicron surge in January,” according to the latest model. “Similarly, hospitalizations are projected to be lower than the omicron surge, though higher than peaks during the delta wave. Hospitals and hospital staff may be pushed to capacity in some regions.”

Such a surge would be the opposite of the past two years when local COVID case levels historically diminish during summer months.

“Omicron’s BA.2 subvariant is dominant in Virginia and nationally, while the BA.2.12.1 subvariant is beginning to make inroads, particularly in New York and the Northeast,” according to the forecast. “Behavior changes and omicron’s subvariants may drive a summer surge. The model suggests case and hospitalization peaks somewhere between levels seen during the delta and omicron waves.”

Projected deaths from another surge are expected to be much lower than previous waves because Virginia’s immunity profile continues to improve due to vaccinations, boosters and previous infections, and as treatments become available, according to the forecast.

However only about half of this region’s residents are fully vaccinated compared to more than 73% of Virginians statewide.

Sullivan County reported 84 new cases during the week of April 17-23 – the most recent figures available from the Tennessee Department of Health – compared to 60 during April 10-16, a 40% increase.

Sullivan also had the second highest rate of new positive tests per 100,000 people in the state, according to TDH, second only to Nashville-Davidson County. Ten of 13 public health regions in Tennessee reported increased numbers of positive tests during the week of April 17-23, compared to the week prior.

Sullivan’s seven-day testing positivity rate climbed to 8.2%, based on an average of 130 new tests daily, while Washington County, Tennessee is also 8.2% on 79 tests per day, according to TDH. Tennessee’s seven-day testing positivity average is 6.5% while the 10-county regional testing positivity average is around 5%.

In Virginia, the Mount Rogers Health District reported a seven-day testing rate of 8.5%. That is considerably higher than the 2.8% reported for the Cumberland Plateau counties and 3.9% in the LENOWISCO Health District.

Virginia’s statewide rate is higher still, at 9.1%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Health officials say less than 5% positivity is needed to minimize community spread of the disease.

The combined region reported more than 1,000 new cases during April, according to health departments in each state with Tennessee totals excluding the last week due its lag in reporting.

Sullivan tallied 196 new cases during the first three weeks of April and is adding an average of 10 new cases daily, compared to 7.5 new cases daily during the prior two-weeks, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Washington County Tennessee is also seeing more cases daily than just two weeks ago – 8.7 per day compared to 4.9 during the prior two-week period.

The Tennessee Department of Health no longer tracks active cases.

Southwest Virginia tallied about 500 new cases during April, led by Washington County with 115, Smyth with 74 and Scott with 71. The city of Bristol reported 48 new cases in April, according to VDH.

Lee County and Norton reported no new cases for the month of April.

The Centers for Disease Control on Friday ranked all localities in far Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee as having “low” levels of community spread of the virus. Those rankings are based on hospital admissions and percent of staffed inpatient hospital beds compared to the number of new cases reported.

On Friday Ballad Health reported treating 32 COVID positive inpatients. A spokesperson said the regional health care system has averaged from the high 20s to low 30s every day for the past two weeks with a steady pace of admissions and discharges.

