U.S. Sen. Mark Warner calls for more business, family aid

ABINGDON, Va. — U.S. Sen. Mark Warner on Monday said the federal government must do more to assist small businesses and families amid the public health pandemic while noting localities may get some breaks on federal CARES Act funding restrictions.

The Virginia Democrat hosted an hourlong town hall meeting with 14 Southwest Virginia community leaders and residents during a campaign swing through the region. He faces Republican nominee Daniel Gade, an Army veteran and instructor at American University, plus two independent candidates, on Nov. 3.

Part of the discussion centered on the federal response to COVID-19 and the negative impacts on the economy, businesses and the public and private sectors. Warner said federal officials must do more. Negotiations regarding a second wave of federal financial support stalled more than two weeks ago, and the Senate adjourned Aug. 13 with no apparent prospects of returning this month.

“The CARES package was good for the short term, but none of us expected this to be going on six months later. We [Congress] need to come back and put additional money into small business support,” Warner said in response to a reporter’s question. “Fifty percent of our workforce works for small business. These businesses are as stretched as they can be; we need to come back and do our job. I’m disappointed [in] Speaker McConnell [Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.]. We need to bring the Senate back into session, and we need to provide that additional small business support.”

Warner said additional assistance should come before the November election.