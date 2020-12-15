Two Virginia state troopers injured when vehicle hit on shoulder of I-81 in Wythe County

WYTHEVILLE, Va. - Two Virginia State Police troopers suffered minor injuries after their patrol vehicle was struck on I-81 in Wythe County on Monday.

The wreck occurred at about 7:40 a.m. after Virginia State Police Trooper J.G. Carico and Trooper K.D. Nelson went to a single-vehicle crash that happened when a vehicle traveling north on I-81 ran off the interstate at the 68-mile marker near Wytheville, according to a release.

Both troopers were seated in their marked Virginia State Police Ford Taurus finishing up on the crash investigation when a 2005 Toyota Camry struck the rear of their vehicle, police said.

The state police vehicle was parked on the right shoulder and had its emergency lights activated at the time of the crash.

The two troopers went to Wythe County Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the Camry, William A. Porter, 25, of Rural Retreat, Virginia, was charged with reckless driving for failure to maintain control of his vehicle and was cited for a defective equipment violation. Porter was not injured in the crash.

Virginia State Police reminded motorists to watch slick road conditions and to follow Virginia’s “Move Over” law, which requires all vehicles to move over a lane or pass cautiously any vehicle that is equipped with flashing red, blue or amber lights and is stopped on the side of a road.