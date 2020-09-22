Two-vehicle Scott County crash kills 1, injures 2

DUFFIELD, Va. — One person died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred late Sunday afternoon in Scott County, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.

The release states at 5:40 p.m. VSP went to a crash between a sedan and SUV at the intersection of U.S. Route 23 and Clinch River Highway. The driver of the sedan did not survive. A passenger was flown to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the SUV was also taken to HVMC for treatment.