Two-vehicle Scott County crash kills 1, injures 2

DUFFIELD, Va. — One person died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred late Sunday afternoon in Scott County, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.
The release states at 5:40 p.m. VSP went to a crash between a sedan and SUV at the intersection of U.S. Route 23 and Clinch River Highway. The driver of the sedan did not survive. A passenger was flown to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the SUV was also taken to HVMC for treatment.
None of the individuals involved in the crash were named in the news release.
The crash is still under investigation by the VSP and the VSP’s Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team.
